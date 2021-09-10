Konzert Frankreich-Tour

Gastkonzerte & Tourneen
Grenoble - Maison de la culture de Grenoble
  • Edgar Moreau | Violoncello
  • Alain Altinoglu | Dirigent

  • Antonín Dvořák | Cellokonzert
  • Modest Mussorgskij/Maurice Ravel | Bilder einer Ausstellung
Grenoble
Maison de la culture de Grenoble
4 Rue Paul Claudel
38100 Grenoble
Frankreich

Die erste gemeinsame Konzert-Tour von Chefdirigent Alain Altinoglu und dem hr-Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt führt im Januar zu drei Konzerten nach Frankreich. Stationen der Tour sind das Maison de la culture in Grenoble, das Grand Théâtre de Provence in Aix-en-Provence sowie La Seine Musicale in Paris. Auf dem Programm stehen Modest Mussorgskijs »Bilder einer Ausstellung« in der Orchesterfassung von Maurice Ravel sowie Antonín Dvořáks Cellokonzert mit Edgar Moreau.

Weitere Informationen

The first joint concert tour of Music Director Alain Altinoglu and the Frankfurt Radio Symphony will take them to France for three concerts in January. The tour stops at the Maison de la culture in Grenoble, the Grand Théâtre de Provence in Aix-en-Provence and La Seine Musicale in Paris. The program includes Modest Mussorgsky's »Pictures at an Exhibition« in Maurice Ravel's orchestral version and Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto with Edgar Moreau.

Ende der weiteren Informationen
Weitere Informationen

Frankreich-Tour
Ticket-Vorverkauf über die örtlichen Veranstalter

Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © Maison de la culture de Grenoble

