

Die Abwicklung des Verkaufs der Abonnement-Konzertkarten erfolgt ausschließlich zu den nachfolgenden Abonnement-Bedingungen des Hessischen Rundfunks, Bertramstraße 8, 60320 Frankfurt am Main:



Bezugsberechtigung

Sie können nicht nur für sich, sondern auch für Dritte ein Abonnement erwerben. Diese Möglichkeit besteht auch für juristische Personen wie Firmen und Vereine.



Übertragung des Abonnements

Sie können Ihre Abonnementkarten auch weitergeben.



Zahlungsweise

Sie bezahlen per Kreditkarte oder erhalten eine Rechnung. Nach Eingang der Zahlung senden wir Ihnen innerhalb von drei Wochen die Abo-Konzertkarten zu.



Änderungswünsche

Wenn Sie schon Abonnent sind, ist Ihr Platz in der kommenden Saison gesichert (außer Sinfonie x 6, Sinfonie x 3 und Special-Abos). Änderungswünsche für die neue Saison müssen frühzeitig und schriftlich an den Abo-Service des hr-Ticketcenters gerichtet werden. Wir bearbeiten Ihre Änderungs- und Platzwünsche in der Reihenfolge des Eingangs.



Erneuerung des Abonnements / Kündigungsfrist

Wenn Sie bereits Abonnent sind, verlängert sich Ihr Abonnement automatisch um eine weitere Saison (außer Sinfonie x 3, Geschenk-Abo und Special-Abos). Ihre Kündigung muss schriftlich bis zum 30. April des laufenden Konzertsaison an das hr-Ticketcenter/Abo-Service 60222 Frankfurt am Main erfolgen.



Umtausch und Rücknahme

Wir bitten um Verständnis, dass wir Abo-Konzertkarten nicht zurücknehmen oder erstatten. Der Umtausch von zwei Konzertterminen pro Saison ist in Ausnahmefällen bis drei Werktage vor der jeweiligen Veranstaltung (bis 17 Uhr) gegen eine Gebühr von 4,– € je Karte möglich. Tausch nur innerhalb der laufenden Saison.



Änderung von Name und Anschrift

Bitte teilen Sie dem Abo-Service des hr-Ticketcenters jede Änderung Ihres Namens oder Iher Adresse schriftlich mit.



Anerkennung der Abonnement-Bedingungen

Mit Ihrer Unterschrift auf der Bestellkarte bzw. der Zahlung der Rechnung erkennen Sie die Abonnement-Bedingungen und die Verarbeitung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten gemäß der Europäischen Datenschutzgrundverordnung an.



Schlussklauseln

Der Hessische Rundfunk behält sich das Recht vor, diese Abonnement-Bedingungen jederzeit zu ändern. Gerichtsstand und ausschließlicher Erfüllungsort ist Frankfurt am Main. Dieser Vertrag unterliegt dem Recht der Bundesrepublik Deutschland. Sofern eine der Bestimmungen dieses Vertrags oder ein Teil hiervon unwirksam sein oder werden sollte, wird dadurch die Wirksamkeit der übrigen Bestimmungen nicht berührt.

Weitere Informationen

Subscription Terms and Conditions





The sale of the subscription concert tickets is exclusively subject to the following Subscription Terms and Conditions of the Hessischer Rundfunk, Bertramstraße 8, 60320 Frankfurt am Main:



Entitlement to subscribe

You may purchase a subscription either for yourself or for third parties. This option is also available to legal entities such as companies and associations.



Transfer of the subscription

Subscription tickets are transferable.



Subscription order

Orders for subscriptions can be placed as of now.



Method of payment

You may pay by credit card or request an invoice. We will send you the subscription concert tickets within three weeks after receipt of payment.



Requests for changes

If you already have a subscription, your seat for the coming season is reserved (except for Sinfonie x 6, Sinfonie x 3 and special subscriptions). If you wish to make any changes in the coming season, please send your request in good time in writing to the hr-Ticketcenter subscription service. We process requests for changes and seat allocation on a first-come-first-served basis.



Subscription renewal / Cancellation period

If you already have a subscription, your subscription will be automatically renewed for another season (except for Sinfonie x 3, gift subscriptions and special subscriptions). If you wish to cancel, please notify the hr-Ticketcenter/subscription service, 60222 Frankfurt am Main, in writing by 30 April of the respective year of the current concert season.



Exchange and returns

Please understand that we do not take back or refund subscription concert tickets. In exceptional cases, two concert dates per season may be exchanged up to three working days before the concert in question (by 5 p.m. latest) subject to a charge of € 4.00 per ticket. Exchange is only possible within the current season.



Change of name and address

Please notify the hr-Ticketcenter/subscription service in writing of any change to your name or address.



Acceptance of the Subscription Terms and Conditions

By signing the order card or paying the invoice, you agree to the Subscription Terms and Conditions and the processing of your personal data in accordance with the European General Data Protection Regulation.



Final provisions

Hessische Rundfunk reserves the right to change these Subscription Terms and Conditions at any time. The exclusive place of performance and jurisdiction is Frankfurt am Main. This contract is governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany. If any provision in these Terms and Conditions or a part thereof is or becomes invalid, this does not affect the validity of the remaining provisions.

Ende der weiteren Informationen