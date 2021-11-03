Víkingur Ólafsson, Marin Alsop und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 14. Oktober 2021 in der Alten Oper Frankfurt

Thomas Adès:

In Seven Days

für Klavier und Orchester



I. Chaos – Light – Darkness –

II. Separation of the Waters into Sea and Sky –

III. Land – Grass – Trees –

IV. Stars – Sun – Moon –

V. Fugue. Creatures of the Sea and Sky –

VI. Fugue. Creatures of the Land –

VII. Contemplation



hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony

Víkingur Ólafsson, Klavier

Marin Alsop, Dirigentin



hr-Sinfoniekonzert

Alte Oper Frankfurt, 14. Oktober 2021

