Víkingur Ólafsson, Marin Alsop und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 14. Oktober 2021 in der Alten Oper Frankfurt
Externer Inhalt
Ende des externen Inhalts
Externen Inhalt von YouTube (Video) anzeigen?
Weitere Informationen
Thomas Adès:
Ende der weiteren Informationen
Thomas Adès:
In Seven Days
für Klavier und Orchester
I. Chaos – Light – Darkness –
II. Separation of the Waters into Sea and Sky –
III. Land – Grass – Trees –
IV. Stars – Sun – Moon –
V. Fugue. Creatures of the Sea and Sky –
VI. Fugue. Creatures of the Land –
VII. Contemplation
hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony
Víkingur Ólafsson, Klavier
Marin Alsop, Dirigentin
hr-Sinfoniekonzert
Alte Oper Frankfurt, 14. Oktober 2021
Weitere Informationen Ende der weiteren Informationen