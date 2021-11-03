Víkingur Ólafsson, Marin Alsop und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 14. Oktober 2021 in der Alten Oper Frankfurt

Thomas Adès:
In Seven Days
für Klavier und Orchester

I. Chaos – Light – Darkness –
II. Separation of the Waters into Sea and Sky –
III. Land – Grass – Trees –
IV. Stars – Sun – Moon –
V. Fugue. Creatures of the Sea and Sky –
VI. Fugue. Creatures of the Land –
VII. Contemplation

hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony
Víkingur Ólafsson, Klavier
Marin Alsop, Dirigentin

hr-Sinfoniekonzert
Alte Oper Frankfurt, 14. Oktober 2021

