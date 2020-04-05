Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Camilla Nylund, Gerhild Romberger, Michael König, Nathan Berg, der MDR Rundfunkchor und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 17. April 2016 in der Alten Oper Frankfurt

Ludwig van Beethoven:
9. Sinfonie d-Moll op. 125

I. Allegro ma non troppo e un poco maestoso
II. Molto vivace
III. Adagio molto e cantabile
IV. Presto

hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony
Camilla Nylund, Sopran
Gerhild Romberger, Alt
Michael König, Tenor
Nathan Berg, Bass

MDR Rundfunkchor
Nicolas Fink, Einstudierung

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Dirigent

Ludwig van ...
Alte Oper Frankfurt, 17. April 2016

Quelle: hr-Sinfonieorchester

