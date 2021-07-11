Mit dem Pianisten Víkingur Ólafsson begrüßt das hr-Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt einen Ausnahme-Künstler als »Artist in Residence« in der Saison 2020/21.

Der isländische Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, den die New York Times bereits als den »Glenn Gould Islands« bezeichnete, ist mit seiner eindrucksvollen Originalität und kraftvollen musikalischen Überzeugung eine Ausnahmeerscheinung in der Pianisten-Szene. In nur wenigen Jahren avancierte der Shooting-Star zu den gefragtesten Künstlern der Gegenwart. Einen unvergesslichen Eindruck hinterließ der mittlerweile 37-jährige Musiker mit der Veröffentlichung seiner beiden wegweisenden Alben »Philip Glass Piano Works« und Johann Sebastian Bach bei der Deutschen Grammophon.

Als »Artist in Residence« ist Víkingur Ólafsson in der Saison 2021/22 mehrfach beim hr-Sinfonieorchesters zu Gast und wird gleich vier Konzertprojekte mit seiner außergewöhnlichen Musikalität und atemberaubend brillanten Spieltechnik bereichern. Ólafsson präsentiert unter anderem das Werk »In Seven Days« von Thomas Adès sowie in einem zweiten Programm in der Alten Oper Frankfurt in Deutscher Erstaufführung das Klavierkonzert »Processions« des isländischen Komponisten Daníel Bjarnason.

Daneben wird Ólafsson auch in der »Auftakt«-Reihe im »Play and conduct« zu erleben sein und gemeinsam mit Musiker*innen des hr-Sinfonieorchesters auch als Gast in der Kammerkonzert-Reihe im hr-Sendesaal.



