Andrés Orozco-Estrada und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 27. Juni 2021 im Kloster Eberbach
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
5. Sinfonie d-Moll op. 107
»Reformations-Sinfonie«
I. Andante – Allegro con fuoco
II. Allegro vivace
III. Andante
IV. Choral: Ein’ feste Burg ist unser Gott. Andante con moto – Allegro vivace – Allegro maestoso
hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Dirigent
Rheingau Musik Festival 2021
Eröffnungskonzert
Kloster Eberbach, 27. Juni 2021
