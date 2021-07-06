Andrés Orozco-Estrada und das hr-Sinfonieorchester am 27. Juni 2021 im Kloster Eberbach

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
5. Sinfonie d-Moll op. 107
»Reformations-Sinfonie«

I. Andante – Allegro con fuoco
II. Allegro vivace
III. Andante
IV. Choral: Ein’ feste Burg ist unser Gott. Andante con moto – Allegro vivace – Allegro maestoso

hr-Sinfonieorchester – Frankfurt Radio Symphony
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Dirigent

Rheingau Musik Festival 2021
Eröffnungskonzert
Kloster Eberbach, 27. Juni 2021

