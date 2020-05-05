Hochtalentierte neue Dirigenten und Solisten – alle 4 Konzerte erleben.


Donnerstag/Freitag / Thursday/Friday

Ab 62,– €

Hochtalentierte neue Dirigenten und Solisten –
alle 4 Konzerte mit individuellem Stammplatz /
Hight talenteed conductoresd and soloists –
all 4 concerts with your own seat fixed for the entire season

Kategorien:

I. 98,00 €
II. 78,00 €
III. 62,00 €

Automatische Verlängerung
Automatic renewal

* Maximale Ersparnis je nach Kategorie / Maximum saving depense on catagory

Weitere Informationen

Abo-Bestellung

Auftakt-Abo Donnerstag
Auftakt-Abo Freitag

Ende der weiteren Informationen
Weitere Informationen

Die ProgrammeSitzplan: hr-Sendesaal [JPG - 512kb]

Ende der weiteren Informationen

Quelle: hr-Sinfonieorchester

Zum Seitenanfang