Kaum ein Kunstwerk formuliert die Utopie einer Großstadt so eindrücklich wie Fritz Langs futuristischer Kultfilm »Metropolis«. Im Rahmen des neuen Festivals »Fratopia« der Alten Oper Frankfurt präsentiert das hr-Sinfonieorchester die auch ein knappes Jahrhundert nach ihrer Entstehung immer noch beeindruckenden Zukunftsszenarien mit der originalen Begleitmusik. Einen solchen Film hatte es bis 1927 noch nicht gegeben. Atemberaubende Architekturen einer Zukunftsstadt, tricktechnische Meisterleistungen, gigantische Massenszenen, von mehreren zehntausend Komparsen ist die Rede, Reales und Irreales werden filmisch verschmolzen. In Sachen Anspruch, Kosten, Drehzeit und Aufwand kannte dieser Film keinen Vergleich. Und auch in Sachen Filmmusik: Die 700 Seiten starke »Metropolis«-Partitur setzte seinerzeit einen bis heute unerreichten Maßstab dafür, wie eng Film und Soundtrack miteinander verzahnt sind. Erst durch die Musik bekommt der Film seine ganze Dynamik und Dramatik, sie kommentiert, schafft Parallelbezüge und Gefühlsräume. Und mitunter fragt man sich, ob nicht eher das Bild eine Reaktion auf die Musik ist, einer Oper entsprechend. Keiner kennt dabei diese Musik so gut wie Frank Strobel. Der Dirigent ist spezialisiert auf Filmmusiken, keiner kann wie er Bild und Ton in synchroner Übereinstimmung halten und trotzdem die Musik atmend und lebendig gestalten. Dabei wundert sich Strobel nicht, dass diese Musik klingt wie eine große spätromantische Oper: »Mit einer Musik im Stile von Strauss oder Wagner baut man eben Räume, in die sich ein Film einbetten lässt, nicht anders als in einem Fantasy- oder Science-Fiction-Film von heute.«

Hardly any work of art formulates the utopia of a big city as impressively as Fritz Lang's futuristic cult film »Metropolis«. As part of the new »Fratopia« festival at the Alte Oper Frankfurt, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony presents the future scenarios, which are still impressive almost a century after they were made, with the original accompanying music. There had never been such a film until 1927. Breathtaking architectures of a future city, trick-technical masterpieces, gigantic mass scenes, there is talk of several ten thousand extras, the real and the unreal are cinematically fused. In terms of ambition, costs, shooting time and effort, this film knew no comparison. And also in terms of film music: the 700-page »Metropolis« score set a standard at the time that is still unmatched today for how closely film and soundtrack are intertwined. It is only through the music that the film acquires its full dynamics and drama; it comments, creates parallel references and emotional spaces. And sometimes one wonders whether the picture is not rather a reaction to the music, corresponding to an opera. No one knows this music as well as Frank Strobel. The conductor specializes in film music; no one can keep image and sound in synchronous agreement like he can and still make the music breathe and come alive. Strobel is not surprised that this music sounds like a great late romantic opera: »With music in the style of Strauss or Wagner, you build spaces in which a film can be embedded, not unlike a fantasy or science fiction film of today.«

