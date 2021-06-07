Das hr-Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt präsentiert Brahms 2. Sinfonie und am Pult steht eine Dirigentin mit einer besonderen Beziehung zu diesem Komponisten: »Brahms und Mahler waren meine frühesten Lieblingskomponisten und sind es bis heute«, sagt Marin Alsop, die diese Musik frei zu machen versteht von jedem Zuviel an Pathos und Schwere: »Marin Alsops Brahms-Deutung umgibt in ihrer Klarheit eine Aura der absoluten Gewissheit«, so beschreibt es das Magazin Klassik-heute. Die gebürtige New Yorkerin ist die erste Dirigentin an der Spitze eines großen Orchesters in den USA, zudem leitet sie das Radio-Symphonieorchester in der Brahms-Stadt Wien. Solist beider Abende ist mit Víkingur Ólafsson der »Artist in Residence« dieser hr-Saison. Die New York Times bezeichnete den Pianisten mit der so intensiven Verbindung zur Musik Johann Sebastian Bachs zwar als »Islands Glenn Gould«, doch fällt in nicht geringerem Maße sein Einsatz für zeitgenössische Komponisten auf. Wie Thomas Adès: Sein Klavierkonzert »In Seven Days« basiert auf der biblischen Schöpfungsgeschichte, die New York Times nannte diese Genesis-Musik »grandios«, »zugleich ehrfürchtig und verspielt«.

Weitere Informationen

The Frankfurt Radio Symphony presents Brahms' 2nd Symphony, and on the podium is a conductor with a special relationship to this composer: »Brahms and Mahler were my earliest favorite composers and remain so to this day,« says Marin Alsop, who knows how to make this music free of any excess of pathos and heaviness: »Marin Alsop's Brahms interpretation surrounds in its clarity an aura of absolute certainty,« is how Klassik-heute magazine describes it. A native of New York, she is the first female conductor at the helm of a major orchestra in the United States, and she also leads the Radio Symphony Orchestra in the Brahms city of Vienna. The soloist for both evenings is Víkingur Ólafsson, this hr season's »Artist in Residence.« Although the New York Times called the pianist with such an intense connection to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach »Iceland's Glenn Gould,« his commitment to contemporary composers is no less striking. Like Thomas Adès: His piano concerto »In Seven Days« is based on the biblical creation story; the New York Times called this Genesis music »grandiose,« »at once reverent and playful.«

Ende der weiteren Informationen