Steven Isserlis und Richard Egarr in der Reihe Barock+ des hr-Sinfonieorchesters Frankfurt zu Gast mit dem 2. Cellokonzert von Joseph Haydn und Johann Sebastians Bachs 1. Orchestersuite. Es ist schwer zu entscheiden, welches der beiden Cellokonzerte von Haydn bessere Laune macht: Das frühe, fast noch barocke in C-Dur oder das späte in D-Dur, beide sind sie gewitzte Werke voller Esprit und Effekt. Darum spielt der britische Cellist Steven Isserlis gleich beide in diesem Barock+-Doppelprogramm am 7. und 8. Oktober 2021. Dass er Haydn zugleich leicht und ernst zu nehmen versteht, attestierte ihm die Rezensentin der Zeitung »Die Welt«: Isserlis gelänge »das auf den ersten Blick Paradoxe: zugleich spielerisch leicht und geschmeidig zu operieren und dabei das Werk doch auf unaufdringlich virtuose Weise vom inneren Kern her geistreich gedankenvoll anzugehen«. Tänzerisch bewegt wie festlich und strahlend geht es bei der 1. Orchestersuite Bachs wie bei Händels »Feuerwerksmusik« zu, diesem Meisterstück höfischer Prachtentfaltung. Am Pult steht mit Richard Egarr dabei eine der führenden Persönlichkeiten der historisch informierten Aufführungspraxis: Als Leiter der renommierten Academy of Ancient Music ist er mit der Musik von Bach, Händel & Co. vertraut wie wenige andere.

Steven Isserlis and Richard Egarr in the series Barock+ of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony as guests with the 2nd Cello Concerto by Joseph Haydn and Johann Sebastian Bach's 1st Orchestral Suite. It's hard to decide which of Haydn's two cello concertos puts you in a better mood: the early, almost still baroque one in C major or the late one in D major, they are both crafty works full of wit and effect. That is why the British cellist Steven Isserlis plays both in this Barock+ double program on October 7 and 8, 2021. The reviewer of the newspaper »Die Welt« attested that he knows how to take Haydn both lightly and seriously: Isserlis succeeds in »what at first sight seems to be a paradox: to operate in a playfully light and supple manner and yet to approach the work in an unobtrusively virtuosic manner from the inner core in a witty and thoughtful way«. The 1st Orchestral Suite by Bach and Handel's »Fireworks Music«, a masterpiece of courtly splendor, are as dance-like as they are festive and radiant. Richard Egarr, one of the leading personalities of historically informed performance practice, is at the podium: as director of the renowned Academy of Ancient Music, he is familiar with the music of Bach, Handel & Co. like few others.

