»Kommunikation« – das ist Alain Altinoglus Antwort auf die Frage nach der wichtigsten Tugend eines Dirigenten. »Es geht darum kommunizieren zu können, was man will und wie die Musik klingen soll«, sagte er im FR-Interview. »Man kann es mit den Armen, mit den Augen, mit Worten tun, aber man muss es tun.« Mit der bedeutendsten Sinfonie des französischen Repertoires stellt sich der charismatische und auf intensiven Austausch bedachte Franzose als neuer Chefdirigent des hr-Sinfonieorchesters vor. Bei seinen beiden Antrittskonzerten wird neben der so wirkungsmächtigen »Symphonie fantastique« von Hector Berlioz, die das Leben und Sterben einer fiktiven Künstlerpersönlichkeit in plastischen Farben und Effekten schildert, noch das wichtigste Violinkonzert des 20. Jahrhunderts erklingen – komponiert von Alban Berg, gewidmet der jung verstorbenen Manon Gropius, eben »Dem Andenken eines Engels«, ein Werk der Zwölftonmusik, das aber so nahe geht und tief berührt wie kaum ein andere Musik dieser Gattung. Es ist, sagt auch der Geiger Frank Peter Zimmermann, »ein Stück, das unter die Haut geht«.

»Communication« – that is Alain Altinoglu's answer to the question about the most important virtue of a conductor. »It's about being able to communicate what you want and how you want the music to sound,« he said in the FR interview. »You can do it with your arms, with your eyes, with words, but you have to do it.« With the most important symphony of the French repertoire, the charismatic Frenchman, who is keen on intensive exchange, introduces himself as the new music Director of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony. At his two inaugural concerts, in addition to Hector Berlioz's »Symphonie fantastique,« which is so effective and depicts the life and death of a fictitious artistic personality in vivid colors and effects, the most important violin concerto of the 20th century will be heard – composed by Alban Berg, dedicated to the young deceased Manon Gropius, »Dem Andenken eines Engels« (»To the Memory of an Angel«), a work of twelve-tone music that is more intimate and deeply moving than almost any other music of this genre. It is, says violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann, »a piece that gets under your skin.«

