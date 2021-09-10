Kegelstatt-Trio

Leidenschaftliche Dramatik und kontemplative Meditation. Einst beim Billardspiel entstanden, hält Mozarts Klarinettentrio einige seiner köstlichsten Melodien bereit. Brahms' Klavierquintett hingegen ist ein packendes Werk, das im Ton der Tragödie verläuft. Dazwischen stehen apart kontrastierte Duo-Sätze für Violine und Violoncello von Johann Sebastian Bach und Jörg Widmann.



Konzertdauer: ca. 75 Minuten



HINWEIS:

Die Konzerte finden unter Einhaltung eines umfangreichen Abstands- und Hygienekonzepts statt, das u.a. geänderte Saalpläne, neue Einlass- und Auslass-Situationen sowie den Verzicht auf Pausen und Catering umfasst. Nähere Informationen dazu entnehmen Sie bitte unseren Hygiene-Hinweisen.

Passionate drama and contemplative meditation. A Mozart trio and a Brahms quintet provide the classical-romantic framework, with contrasting duo movements for violin and cello by Johann Sebastian Bach and Jörg Widmann in between. Once written while playing billiards, Mozart's clarinet trio holds some of his most delicious melodies and sound mixtures in a convivial, informal setting. Brahms's mighty Piano Quintet, on the other hand, pulls on other musical strings - a thoroughly gripping work that, from the start, proceeds in the tone of tragedy and in an arc of tension of never-ceasing intensity.



Concert duration: about 75 minutes



NOTE:

The concerts take place in compliance with an extensive spacing and hygiene concept, which includes modified hall plans, new entry and exit situations, and the waiving of breaks and catering. For more information, please refer to our hygiene instructions: Hinweise für Konzertbesucher*innen.

