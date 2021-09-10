Konzert Kegelstatt-Trio

Kammermusik
Kegelstatt-Trio
  • Magdalena Faust | Klarinette
  • Maximilian Junghanns | Violine
  • Fanny Pujol | Violine
  • Gabriel Tamayo | Viola
  • Peter-Philipp Staemmler | Violoncello
  • Isabel von Bernstorff | Klavier

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Klarinettentrio Es-Dur KV 498 (»Kegelstatt-Trio«)
  • Johann Sebastian Bach / Jörg Widmann | Duos für Violine und Violoncello
  • Johannes Brahms | Klavierquintett f-Moll op. 34
Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Bertramstraße 8
60320 Frankfurt am Main

Leidenschaftliche Dramatik und kontemplative Meditation. Einst beim Billardspiel entstanden, hält Mozarts Klarinettentrio einige seiner köstlichsten Melodien bereit. Brahms' Klavierquintett hingegen ist ein packendes Werk, das im Ton der Tragödie verläuft. Dazwischen stehen apart kontrastierte Duo-Sätze für Violine und Violoncello von Johann Sebastian Bach und Jörg Widmann.

Konzertdauer: ca. 75 Minuten

HINWEIS:
Die Konzerte finden unter Einhaltung eines umfangreichen Abstands- und Hygienekonzepts statt, das u.a. geänderte Saalpläne, neue Einlass- und Auslass-Situationen sowie den Verzicht auf Pausen und Catering umfasst. Nähere Informationen dazu entnehmen Sie bitte unseren Hygiene-Hinweisen.

Weitere Informationen

Passionate drama and contemplative meditation. A Mozart trio and a Brahms quintet provide the classical-romantic framework, with contrasting duo movements for violin and cello by Johann Sebastian Bach and Jörg Widmann in between. Once written while playing billiards, Mozart's clarinet trio holds some of his most delicious melodies and sound mixtures in a convivial, informal setting. Brahms's mighty Piano Quintet, on the other hand, pulls on other musical strings - a thoroughly gripping work that, from the start, proceeds in the tone of tragedy and in an arc of tension of never-ceasing intensity.

Concert duration: about 75 minutes

NOTE:
The concerts take place in compliance with an extensive spacing and hygiene concept, which includes modified hall plans, new entry and exit situations, and the waiving of breaks and catering. For more information, please refer to our hygiene instructions: Hinweise für Konzertbesucher*innen.

Ende der weiteren Informationen
Weitere Informationen

Karten: 20,– €
Bis zu 50 % Ermäßigung für Schüler, Studierende, Auszubildende bis 27 Jahre

Vorverkaufsstart: 23. September 2021

Ende der weiteren Informationen


Diese Konzerte könnten Sie auch interessieren ...

Weitere Informationen Ende der weiteren Informationen

Bild © Ben Knabe

Do9Sep

Konzert
Symphonie fantastique hr-Sinfoniekonzerte Antrittskonzert Chefdirigent Alain Altinoglu

Frankfurt am Main
Alte Oper
Alain Altinoglu
Fr10Sep

Konzert
Symphonie fantastique hr-Sinfoniekonzerte Antrittskonzert Chefdirigent Alain Altinoglu

Frankfurt am Main
Alte Oper
Alain Altinoglu
So12Sep

Konzert
Schilflieder Kammermusik

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Schilflieder
Do16Sep

Konzert
Enigma-Variationen Auftakt

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Joseph Bastian
Do16Sep

Konzert
Enigma-Variationen Auftakt

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Joseph Bastian
Fr17Sep

Konzert
Enigma-Variationen Auftakt

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Joseph Bastian
Fr17Sep

Konzert
Enigma-Variationen Auftakt

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Joseph Bastian
Sa18Sep

Konzert
Konzerte Stadttheater Gießen Konzerte in Hessen

Gießen
Stadttheater Gießen
Joseph Bastian
So19Sep

Konzert
Bach & Söhne Kammerkonzerte in Hessen Konzerte in der Landesmusikakademie Hessen

Schlitz
Landesmusikakademie Hessen
Schlitz - Landesmusikakademie
Mi22Sep

Konzert
Metropolis Musik und Film Fratopia

Frankfurt am Main
Alte Oper
Tickets
Metropolis
Mi29Sep

Konzert
Naturzauber Junge Konzerte RESTART

Frankfurt am Main
hr-Sendesaal
Tickets
Ariane Matiakh

Zur Monats-Übersicht

Zum Seitenanfang