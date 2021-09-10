Paris – Prag – New York: Das Programm des Debüt-Konzerts von Petr Popelka und Josef Špaček ist ebenso weitspannend wie vielschichtig und mitreißend. Eine neue Welt erschließt Petr Popelka gerade für sich. Fast zehn Jahre lang war der Tscheche stellvertretender Solo-Kontrabassist der Sächsischen Staatskapelle Dresden. Doch dann tauschte er 2019 den Bassbogen gegen den Taktstock, wurde Chefdirigent des Norwegischen Rundfunkorchesters und wird im kommenden Jahr das Radio-Symphonieorchester Prag übernehmen – und damit das Orchester, in dem er als 19-Jähriger selbst Kontrabass gespielt hatte. Prag, seine Heimatstadt, ist die Dvořák-Stadt, hier wurden fast alle seiner Sinfonien uraufgeführt. Nicht aber die Neunte: Sie ist in und für die »Neue Welt« entstanden und soll nach Angaben des Komponisten mit Themen arbeiten, die »Eigenheiten der Indianischen Musik verkörpern« – wobei sich Dvořák da dem Wilden Westen ähnlich frei und fantasievoll näherte wie Karl May in seinen Romanen. Auch der Geiger Josef Špaček hat eine Orchester-Vergangenheit, war er doch der jüngste Konzertmeister der Tschechischen Philharmonie, deren Gründungskonzert 1896 Antonín Dvořák dirigiert hatte – und in der auch das einstige Wunderkind Bohuslav Martinů einige Jahre als Geiger beschäftigt war. Sein 1. Violinkonzert komponierte Martinů aber im Paris der 1930er, im neoklassizistischen Stil, wie er durch Igor Strawinsky dort in Mode war. Schnittig klingt das, mal brillant, mal turbulent – und doch immer auch, jedenfalls unter den Händen von Josef Špaček und Petr Popelka, ein klein wenig böhmisch.



Konzertdauer: ca. 75 Minuten



Paris – Prague – New York: The program of Petr Popelka and Josef Špaček's debut concert is as wide-ranging as it is multi-layered and rousing. Petr Popelka is currently opening up a new world for himself. For almost ten years, the Czech was deputy principal double bass of the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden. But then he swapped the bass bow for the baton in 2019, became principal conductor of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and will take over the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra next year – and with it the orchestra in which he himself had played double bass as a 19-year-old. Prague, his hometown, is the Dvořák city; almost all of his symphonies were premiered here. But not the Ninth: it was written in and for the »New World« and, according to the composer, is supposed to work with themes that »embody peculiarities of Indian music« – whereby Dvořák approached the Wild West there as freely and imaginatively as Karl May in his novels. Violinist Josef Špaček also has an orchestral past, having been the youngest concertmaster of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, whose founding concert in 1896 was conducted by Antonín Dvořák – and in which the former child prodigy Bohuslav Martinů was also employed as a violinist for several years. Martinů composed his 1st Violin Concerto in Paris in the 1930s, in the neoclassical style made fashionable there by Igor Stravinsky. It sounds sharp, sometimes brilliant, sometimes turbulent – and yet always, at least under the hands of Josef Špaček and Petr Popelka, a little bit Bohemian.



Concert duration: about 75 minutes



